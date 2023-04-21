Chelsea could propose Lukaku-Felix swap deal

According to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, Chelsea could offer Romelu Lukaku in a part-exchange deal to sign Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix this summer.

Felix joined Chelsea on a short-term loan from the Spanish giants in January. He has scored just 2 goals from his 15 appearances in all competitions.

Despite this, the London club are keen on signing him on a permanent basis and Calciomercatoweb claim that they are prepared to propose a player-plus-cash deal.

Chelsea currently value Lukaku at £35 million and they are ready to include him in an agreement for Felix, who has an asking price of around £71 million.

Likely

Lukaku rejoined Inter Milan on a season-long loan last summer but the Belgian has struggled to prove his worth. He has scored just 7 goals from 25 appearances.

Hence, he is expected to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign and Chelsea could use him as a makeweight to persuade Atletico to sell Felix.

Felix has had a tough introduction to English football this year but Chelsea appear to have the belief that the Portuguese will come good for them in future.

The 23-year-old has got into several goalscoring positions for the Blues but has struggled with his end product. He has been poor with his decision-making.

However, there is still room for improvement at his age and Chelsea will be hoping that Atletico are tempted by the prospect of landing Lukaku in a swap deal.

Atletico are currently lacking a top-class striker in their squad. Antoine Griezmann has been their best source up front this season but he has scored only 12 goals.

When fully fit, Lukaku would be an upgrade and convincing him to move to Atletico could be easy with the striker being a big fan of manager Diego Simeone.

He could be an ideal fit for the Atletico boss with his strong physical and aerial presence in the box. A swap agreement would be a win-win situation for both clubs.