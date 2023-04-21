[Teams] Arsenal vs Southampton: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal desperately need to get back to winning ways when they take on Southampton at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners have blown two-goal leads in each of their last two matches to see their lead over Manchester City cut to just four points having played a game more. So they can’t pass up this opportunity to widen the gap ahead of next weeks title decider at the Etihad Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has been dealt a major blow ahead of the game as Granit Xhaka has been ruled out due to illness. Fabio Vieira is handed a rare Premier League start as he steps in for the Swiss international tonight.

Aaron Ramsdale keeps his place between the sticks so Matt Turner remains on the bench. Ben White continues at right-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu out for the season with a knee injury while Oleksandr Zinchenko returns at left-back after missing Arsenal’s draw with West Ham with a minor groin problem.

William Saliba remains on the sidelines with an ongoing back complaint so Rob Holding keeps his place alongside Gabriel in the middle of defence. Thomas Partey starts once again in the holding midfield role for Arsenal while Martine Odegaard captains the side in the advanced attacking midfield position this evening.

Bukayo Saka will be looking to put his penalty miss at the London Stadium behind him as he starts on the right flank. Gabriel Martinelli will be hoping to continue his fine form with another goal tonight as the Brazilian keeps his place on the left side of attack.

Gabriel Jesus leads the line up front for Arsenal having scored in each of his last two games so Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson have to make do with places on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Vieira, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Walters

Southampton

Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Walcott, Elyounoussi; Alcaraz, A Armstrong

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Aribo, Orsic, Onuachu, S Armstrong, Sulemana, Diallo.