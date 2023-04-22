Arsenal join Liverpool in the race to sign Mason Mount

Arsenal have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, as per Goal.

It is an open secret that Liverpool are looking to revamp their engine room for next season and have been linked with several targets ahead of the summer window.

It is believed that the Reds are set to sign more than one midfielder during the off-season and it has widely been suggested that they have identified Mount as one of the options to reinforce the team.

The Chelsea star will enter the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed a new deal yet. It has been reported that Mount has been demanding a big salary hike to sign the renewal but the Blues are reluctant to match his requests.

So, negotiations regarding a new deal have currently stalled and it is increasingly likely that Mount could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. It seems Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign Mount in a cut-price deal.

Battle

However, according to the report by Goal, purchasing Mount won’t be straightforward for the Reds as Arsenal have also expressed their interest in signing the midfielder and have been monitoring the Chelsea man’s situation.

The report further claims that the Gunners are looking to sign proven quality to strengthen their squad for next season and have held talks regarding a potential summer swoop for Mount.

It has recently been suggested that Chelsea will make a final attempt to persuade Mount to sign a new deal. However, if they fail to do that then they could cash-in and ask a fee of around £70m to let him leave this summer.

Arsenal are likely to remain busy in the upcoming transfer window and it has been suggested that Mikel Arteta has identified midfield is an area that needs investment.

They have been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Declan Rice being mentioned as their primary target but, it appears Mount is also on their radar.

The Chelsea star is an extremely talented player and has already showcased his talent at the highest level in recent years. So, he would certainly be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to get a deal done.

It is going to be interesting to see who will win the race to sign Mount if both Liverpool and Arsenal decide to formalise their interest in signing the midfielder at the end of this season.