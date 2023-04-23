Liverpool and Man Utd remain keen on signing Mac Allister

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Manchester United remain keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine has been in fantastic form for the Seagulls this season and he appears keen on pursuing a bigger challenge during the summer.

As per Romano, Liverpool and United remain interested in signing the 25-year-old and talks will take place very soon over an early transfer.

Quality

Mac Allister has grown from strength-to-strength over the past few years at Brighton and he is currently an undisputed starter for the club.

The 25-year-old has been hugely consistent with his performances this season and he has already registered 10 goals and 2 assists for the Seagulls.

Meanwhile, he has also been excellent with his defensive qualities. The Argentine has won key tackles from the centre of the park alongside many duels.

Hence, Mac Allister looks ready to take up a bigger challenge this summer and both Liverpool and United seem keen on persuading him to join them.

Liverpool currently lack the presence of a creative midfielder in their squad and Mac Allister would be an upgrade on a number of midfielders.

With manager Jurgen Klopp regularly preferring a 4-3-3 formation, Mac Allister could be a constant starter in the Liverpool midfield next season.

In comparison, Mac Allister may not have a guaranteed starting spot if he makes the move to United.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have excelled in the centre of the park. They have made several goal contributions in their debut campaigns.

Bruno Fernandes has also been brilliant from the attacking midfield role for the Red Devils ever since his return from the World Cup with Portugal.

The £37 million star faces a big decision over his future this summer. He could play Champions League football next season if he were to join United.

However, he may not have the assurance of a starting spot unlike at Liverpool. Both clubs will first need to negotiate a suitable fee with Brighton.