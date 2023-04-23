Tottenham eye summer move for Stade Rennes’ Loic Bade

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Stade Rennes defender Loic Bade in the summer transfer window, according to Daily Mirror on their live transfer blog.

Spurs want to bolster their defence having shipped in 51 goals in 32 league games this season and they suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of the top four following a humiliating 6-1 defeat to Newcastle this afternoon.

Tottenham have been linked with several centre-backs including Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, Robin Koch, Aymeric Laporte, Levi Colwill, and Evan Ndicka, however, Bade has emerged as a potential transfer target.

The Mirror claims the North Londoners are among his admirers and are ready to give him a second chance to make an impact in the Premier League.

The Frenchman is currently on loan at Sevilla after a dismal spell at Nottingham Forest. He has been impressive so far this term in La Liga and was on the scoresheet when they eliminated Manchester United from the UEFA Europa League last Thursday.

The 23-year-old has racked up 16 appearances across all competitions and scored two goals for Sevilla since joining them on loan in January.

Reinforcement

Bade is under contract at Rennes until 2026 but according to Daily Mirror, Sevilla can activate a £10m option to buy in the summer. The Spaniard’s could then keep hold of him or sell him to a club such as Tottenham for a profit.

Tottenham are monitoring Bade’s progress and could make a formal move for him in the summer if he continues to impress in La Liga over the coming weeks.

Tottenham signed French defender Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona last summer and he’s made 30 appearance in all competitions. However, it remains to be seen whether they make his move permanent in the summer, so Spurs could turn to Bade as an alternative.

