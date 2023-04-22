Tottenham set to battle Liverpool for signing of Evan Ndicka

Tottenham Hotspur are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims both Premier League clubs are set to make contract proposals at the end of the campaign to try and lure the 23-year-old into joining them ahead of next season.

Ndicka’s current contract with the Bundesliga side will expire in June, making him available on a free transfer unless he pens a new deal before the season ends which is looking increasingly unlikely.

Spurs are in the market for a centre-back and have been like with a host of defenders including Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, Robin Koch, Aymeric Laporte and Levi Colwill, however, Ndicka has been identified as a potential transfer target.

The North Londoners have conceded 45 goals in 31 league games as they lie 5th in the top-flight with 53 points.

Tottenham signed French centre-back Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona and has impressed so far, racking up 30 appearances and making three goal contributions. It is believed that Tottenham could enter talks with Barca over a permanent deal for Lenglet, but following his outstanding displays in the Premier League, the La Liga giants may like to keep him.

Reinforcement

Tottenham and Liverpool are expected to be busy in the summer with several players leaving the club. The Reds’ priority is to sign midfielders as Jurgen Klopp looks to reshape his midfield but bringing in a defender could also be on the cards.

Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are entering the twilight years of their careers and signing a young defender could help smoothen the transition of these centre-backs – who have been immense for the club.

According to Football Insider, Ndicka fits the ideal profile for both Tottenham and Liverpool this summer with the duo impressed by the Frenchman’s performances in the Bundesliga this season.

He has featured in 38 games for Frankfurt and made two goals contributions across all competitions as they lie 7th in the league table with 42 points, nine points behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

The centre-back, who is valued at £29m by Transfermarkt, was been ever-present for Frankfurt during their Champions League campaign as they were dumped out of the competition by Napoli in the last 16.

