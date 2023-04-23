Chelsea could still sign Joao Felix on permanent deal

According to journalist Dean Jones, Chelsea could still sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on a permanent basis this summer.

The Portuguese star joined the Blues on a short-term loan from Atletico in January but he has struggled to make a significant impact for them.

The 23-year-old has registered just two goals from 15 outings thus far but it appears Chelsea are open to the prospect of signing him permanently.

Speaking to Givemesport, Jones has said that Felix’s situation is unpredictable but Chelsea plan to hold talks with Atletico over a possible transfer.

He said: “The Joao Felix situation is unpredictable. He’s supremely talented but he hasn’t scored goals. I’m told that it’s still possible he might sign permanently though, we have to see how a couple of key things now open up. “I was informed that Chelsea had been primed to speak to Atletico about an update on him this month. That conversation might still go ahead to be honest but the change of coach means they can give less of an indication over their intent to sign him.”

Possible

Felix was linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in January but he eventually made the move to Chelsea, who agreed to meet Atletico’s loan demands.

The Portuguese has been lively in his 15 appearances for the London giants but has lacked the final end product. The forward has failed to capitalise on scoring opportunities.

As per Sofascore, the once Benfica graduate has scored just 2 goals from 36 shots for Chelsea. This constitutes a goal conversion rate of less than 6 per cent.

Chelsea are still keen on landing him permanently but a transfer may depend on their next manager as well as Atletico agreeing to lower their £71 million asking price.

There are suggestions that Romelu Lukaku could be offered as a makeweight to reduce the fee for Felix. This could be a win-win situation for both clubs during the summer.