Jamie Carragher makes prediction on Harry Kane

Jamie Carragher has predicted that Harry Kane will end up signing a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur rather than join Man Utd.

Kane – the club’s record goalscorer – has a contract at Spurs until 2024, and he has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

After Spurs lost 6-1 against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, Carragher suggested on Twitter that Daniel Levy will turn down an offer from United, and as a result, the Red Devils will be forced to sign another striker.

The Times previously reported that Spurs will demand a fee of £100 million in one up-front payment if the 29-year-old striker decides to move on. Tottenham previously rejected a massive bid from Manchester City back in 2021, and chances are high that they will take a similar approach this time as well.

Kane is also reportedly attracting interest from Bayern Munich, but moving abroad is not an option for him as he is looking to break Alan Shearer’s record (260) for most Premier League goals.

Taking all factors into consideration, Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Kane saga! Levy will turn down an offer from Manchester United, who will then have to sign another striker this summer. Then every top team in the PL has a striker, Kane wants the PL goal record so he won’t go abroad for free the next summer. I think he signs for Spurs!”

#Kane saga! Levy will turn down an offer from MU, who will then have to sign another striker this summer. Then every top team in the PL has a striker, Kane wants the PL goal record so he won’t go abroad for free the next summer. I think he signs for Spurs! #NEWTOT — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 23, 2023

Tough call

While Kane deserves to play at a big club such as Man Utd and win trophies, unless any potential suitors come up with ridiculous money, Spurs are not going to let their star striker leave.

Kane has come through the youth ranks at the club, and he hasn’t cost Tottenham any money in terms of transfer fees. So, Levy may be happy to let him go out for free once his contract expires, but it also means Kane will have to stay for another year in north London.

Bolstering the forward department is a priority for Erik ten Hag and United will be looking to sign a top-class striker next summer despite the impressive scoring form of Marcus Rashford. Kane remains their long-term target, but they are checking on other options.

However, does it really make sense to spend £100m for someone who will turn 30 in a few months’ time? The money probably could be better used in signing young talents like Napoli’s Victor Osimhen or RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko.