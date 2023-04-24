Liverpool and Manchester City battle for Mason Mount

Liverpool are “pushing” hard to sign Mason Mount but Manchester City have now joined the race for the Chelsea midfielder, as per Florian Plettenberg.

The Sky Sports journalist wrote on Twitter that Chelsea are aware of Liverpool’s interest in Mount – who will soon enter the final year of his contract.

Mount is a key player for the Blues but a contract extension at the moment looks really complicated. Plettenberg says that his salary demands are proving to be a big hindrance for Chelsea – who need to trim their squad, reduce the wage bill, and offload a few players to balance their books.

Mount currently earns around €5m per year, but he wants an increase in his salary to €15m per year, and Chelsea are reluctant to match his demands.

Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and are ‘pushing’ to sign Mount, according to Plettenberg, but they will face competition from Man City for his signature.

News #Mount: Talks about a new contract beyond 2024 are still very complicated. Chelsea is aware of the fact that Liverpool is pushing for him! #MCFC is also interested in signing him. Biggest problem: His salary demands! Understand that there are demands from around €5m to… pic.twitter.com/I0sTmFGEB9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 23, 2023

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs recently claimed that Chelsea would want around £70m for Mount in case he leaves, but Liverpool are confident they could get him at a reduced price.

Big decision

Mount has progressed through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has made 195 appearances for the Blues in all competitions since making his senior debut in 2019.

He was arguably the club’s best player last season, but the present campaign hasn’t gone well for him. The versatile midfielder has made 24 appearances in the Premier League, managing three goals and two assists thus far as the Blues endured a disastrous campaign.

Mount would stay at Chelsea but he understands that several big clubs are vying for his signature. He can improve his salary by moving elsewhere, and it’s up to Chelsea to decide what they want to do with him.

The England midfielder would be a fantastic addition for Liverpool, who are looking to bolster their midfield in the summer window. Mount can play on the left and also in the box-to-box midfield role, and he would be an upgrade over the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Interestingly, Manchester City have also joined the race. City have got a plethora of midfielders and they are also reportedly eyeing a move for Jude Bellingham. Unless they ship out Kalvin Phillips, it’s hard to see where Mount will fit in.