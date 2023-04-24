Pundits drool over Victor Lindelof as Man Utd reach FA Cup final

Manchester United will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final after beating Brighton in a tense penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Victor Lindelof scored the decisive spot-kick after Solly March sent his effort high over the bar. Pundits like Gary Neville and Garth Crooks have raved about the United defender for his “exemplary” effort.

Having won the Carabao Cup in February, Erik ten Hag can now win his second domestic trophy this season. Should United win the FA Cup, it will be considered a highly successful transition campaign under the Dutch manager.

On a rain-lashed day at Wembley, it wasn’t a spectacular contest but both goalkeepers – David de Gea and Robert Sanchez – were superb during the game.

In the end, after 12 successful penalties, March missed his spot kick before Lindelof stepped up to set up an all-Manchester FA Cup final clash at Wembley on 3 June.

Gary Neville wrote on Twitter: “Wow Victor Lindelof! What a pen and MOM!”.

BBC Sports pundit, Garth Crooks, wrote in his team of the week column:

“I originally selected Luke Shaw in my team after what I thought was a magnificent performance against Brighton at centre-back in what is becoming a more familiar role for the England international these days. However, it became impossible for me to ignore Victor Lindelof having not only performed brilliantly in the FA Cup semi-final, having spent the best part of the season out of the Manchester United starting line-up, but he then went on to score the winning penalty in the shootout. I have not heard one word of complaint from the defender about having been left out of the team, while his conduct whenever he played has been exemplary. I hope Erik ten Hag rewards him with a cup final start.”

Great comeback

United showed great stamina and resilience to come up with a win against a strong Brighton side who looked by far the better team, managing 61% of possession during the game.

Ten Hag’s side needed a strong comeback after their ignominious exit from the Europa League in midweek.

The Red Devils are already missing a host of key players like Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez through injuries, but the performance of Lindelof should come as a huge encouragement for the Dutchman.

Despite a late revival from Liverpool, it appears that Man United are in a good position to secure a place in next season’s Champions League, and they can end the season on a high by winning two domestic cup trophies.

Obviously, Ten Hag understands that he still has so much to do to take the club close to City’s level, but it’s good to see that the club is finally moving in the right direction.

