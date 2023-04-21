Man Utd hold talks with Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United have held talks with the agents of Jeremie Frimpong, as per the Manchester Evening News.

Erik ten Hag is keen on recruiting a new right-back and has earmarked the Bayer Leverkusen defender as a potential option in the summer.

MEN claims that the Red Devils could offload around four defenders this summer as ten Hag looks to sculpt the squad to his own taste.

Frimpong has started in 26 games for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, managing eight goals and six assists. The 22-year-old has a contract with the German club until 2025 and MEN says he is calm about his future.

Football Insider previously reported that United are willing to meet Bayer’s asking price – reported to be in the region of £50m – for the highly-rated defender, and now it appears that the Red Devils are preparing the ground for a potential summer move by holding talks with the player’s agents.

Ten Hag’s plans

United wanted to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka last year but there was no buyer for him. The 25-year-old right-back has regained his form under the Dutchman recently, but Ten Hag is still keen to add an attacking-minded full-back.

Diogo Dalot is approaching the final year of his existing deal, and a host of clubs including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and AC Milan have registered an interest in him. However, the Red Devils are planning to tie him down on a new contract.

Frimpong would be an upgrade over Wan-Bissaka – who is a fantastic defender but he offers very little going forward. Leverkusen probably won’t oppose the move as long as they can sell him at the right price.

Ten Hag is reportedly planning to offload the likes of Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles and Brandon Williams, while Victor Lindelof is also facing an uncertain future. The Red Devils are likely to finish within the top four this season, and they should be able to attract top players in the summer.

