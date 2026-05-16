Liverpool keen on signing Tottenham target Bart Verbruggen

Liverpool are reportedly keen on trumping Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Bart Verbruggen, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Anfield from AS Roma back in 2018, Alisson Becker has enjoyed great success, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

The 33-year-old remains an undisputed starter for the Reds but has struggled with fitness problems in recent years. With his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging.

TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool don’t want to hand the Brazilian a fresh term and have started exploring options to replace him. Alisson has already agreed on personal terms with Juventus, and the Italian giants are confident of luring him to the Allianz Stadium.

The Merseyside club have identified Aston Villa star Emiliano Martínez as a potential option to strengthen the goalkeeping department. But they want a younger option and have earmarked Verbruggen as a serious target.

Liverpool have already done significant work to seal the deal, and the Netherlands international is open to leaving Brighton to take the next step in his career.

Bayern Munich previously expressed their interest in signing Verbruggen as a potential long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer. But following the German’s decision to sign a one-year extension, the Bavarian club are unlikely to make a move for the Dutchman this summer.

Battle

The report state that Tottenham are interested in Verbruggen to replace Guglielmo Vicario if they manage to stay in the Premier League. However, the player is more keen on moving to Anfield over joining the Lilywhites, and Arne Slot’s side have already been offered the chance to finalise the operation.

Brighton usually play hardball to sell their big assets, and considering he still has two years left in his current contract, the Seagulls are likely to demand a huge amount of money to let him leave, with the player valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt.

The 23-year-old, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back, can play sweeper keeper role, is an excellent shot-stopper, and is good in the air.

In 36 Premier League appearances, Verbruggen has kept 10 clean sheets with a 70% save rate this season. Moreover, he has been helping his side push for a European place finish.

He is a highly talented player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his services.