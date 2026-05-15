Man Utd agree terms to sign Atalanta star Ederson

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement over personal terms with Atalanta star Ederson, as per TEAMtalk.

With Casemiro set to leave as a free agent this summer, it has been widely documented that the Red Devils are prioritising signing a new midfielder to replace the Brazilian.

Following Manuel Ugarte’s below-average performances since joining from Paris Saint-Germain a couple of years ago, Man Utd are open to cashing-in on him.

If both Casemiro and Ugarte leave, United would be left with Kobbie Mainoo as the only midfield option. Considering Michael Carrick’s side have qualified for next season’s Champions League, they need proper depth across all departments to achieve success.

As a result, Man Utd are said to be planning to sign up to three new midfielders this summer. It was previously suggested that they were prioritising signing Premier League-proven players, but they have now started being linked with midfielders from other leagues as well.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Ederson and have already reached a broad agreement on personal terms with him.

Initially, Atletico Madrid were the frontrunners to sign the Brazilian and even agreed on personal terms. However, they couldn’t strike an agreement with La Dea, which has opened the door for United to seal the deal.

Ederson to Man Utd

Although the South American’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season, Atalanta don’t want to let him leave for cheap and want up to £52m including bonuses.

An Italian outlet (via TEAMtalk) have even claimed that the 20-time English champions are ‘sprinting’ towards Ederson’s signing, which means they have accelerated their efforts to finalise the operation.

Ederson is a defensive midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is quick across the ground, strong, technically sound, and can play threading passes between the lines.

Moreover, he has an eye for scoring goals from distance and is also efficient in defensive contributions. The 26-year-old is a highly talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window.