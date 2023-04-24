Chelsea set to rekindle Neymar interest this summer

Chelsea could revive their interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Mirror.

The newspaper claims PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is overseeing a change in approach at the club which is likely to see Lionel Messi leave at the end of his contract this summer.

The report says Neymar’s future in Paris is also in serious doubt as the club look to focus more on youth, and Chelsea are being tipped to renew their interest in signing the South American.

The Blues were first linked with a move for Neymar last summer, with Thomas Tuchel keen on signing the Brazilian having coached him for nearly two years in France, however, the Ligue 1 giants opted not to sell.

Chelsea were once again credited with an interest in the former Barcelona forward in January and were prepared to make a move on transfer deadline day but they were told a deal for Neymar was not possible.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly flew to meet with Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Paris during the Ligue 1 side’s 1-0 Champion League defeat to Bayern Munich in February to discuss the possibility of bringing Neymar to Stamford Bridge in the summer.



It is believed that there will be a summer clear-out after the West Londoners spent £323m in the winter transfer window on eight new players while splashing out close to £300m last summer.

However, they will still look to bring in fresh talent and Neymar could be identified as a potential transfer target.

Reinforcement

Since moving to France from Barcelona in 2017, Neymar has been hampered by injuries despite scoring 118 goals and providing 76 assists in 186 appearances across all competitions.

The 31-year-old, who is valued at £62m by Transfermarkt, has been ruled out for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign with an ankle injury he suffered in February, however, he still managed to score 18 goals and registered 17 assists in 29 games.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea could face competition from an unnamed Premier League club, who are said to be showing an interest in signing Neymar at the end of the season.

It is believed that PSG will be aware of the possible ramifications if both Lionel Messi and Neymar should leave in the summer, as it would require the club to sign top elite talents, but that possibility cannot be ruled out.

Neymar, whose PSG contract expires in 2025 with an option for a further year, represented Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but failed to inspire his nation to the finals as they were knocked out 4-2 on penalties by Croatia in the quarter-finals.

Read more: Report: Chelsea look to trump Arsenal & Liverpool after holding talks to sign £45m star