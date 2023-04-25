Man Utd very interested in signing Kolo Muani

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Manchester United are very interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani at the end of the season.

The Mancunian giants are on the search for a new centre-forward and Muani’s name has been regularly mentioned by the media in recent months.

Hawkins now reports that the Red Devils have a keen interest in landing the Frenchman, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The journalist adds that Frankfurt will hold out for £88 million to sanction the striker’s summer exit.

Brilliant buy

United are looking for a genuine goalscoring striker this summer and Muani could be their solution amid his wonderful debut campaign with Frankfurt.

In his 40 appearances in all competitions this season, the Frenchman has been brilliant for the Bundesliga outfit, contributing 20 goals and 14 assists.

Apart from his goal involvements, Muani has been effective with his work rate, ability to press opponents and does not shy away from engaging in duels.

Hence, the 24-year-old does not possess any major weaknesses in his game but the big question mark is whether United will make such a huge outlay.

Muani has had an excellent maiden season in German football but we have seen many Bundesliga stars, who have tended to struggle in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz are some of the big players who have failed to live up to the expectations and United could be wary of spending big on Muani.

Instead of landing Muani, United could prioritise a transfer for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane instead.

The England captain has proved his worth in the English top-flight with over 200 goals thus far and he has had another top campaign with 24 goals in the league.

United have made an early move for Kane whose contract expires next summer. They could be tempted to sign him for £100 million over pursuing a deal for Muani.