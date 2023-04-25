Manchester United interested in signing Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are eyeing a move for RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims the Red Devils and Newcastle United had scouts in attendance to monitor the progress of Sesko at the weekend as the two clubs continue their interest in the Slovenian striker.

Man Utd are keen on signing a proven goal scorer this summer and have been linked with several forwards including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos, and Tammy Abraham.

It is believed that Erik ten Hag’s top priority is Kane – who is having a wonderful season despite Spurs’ struggles this season and was on target in their 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday.

The England international has 26 goals and four assists in 43 games across all competitions as Tottenham lie 5th in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have played two games less.

Tottenham are hoping to convince Kane to stay at the club for the rest of his career despite recent links to Bayern Munich, hence Man Utd need to keep their options open.

Ten Hag will be looking to strengthen his attacking options ahead of next season. He brought in Wout Weghorst on-loan in January but the Netherlands striker is set to return to Turf Moor when his contract expires following his unconvincing performances.

Competition

According to 90min, Man Utd are showing a keen interest in Sesko but they’ll face a battle for his signature from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United – who also consider the 19-year-old as one of several striking options.

Callum Wilson is set to leave St. James’ Park in the summer as he is looking for regular playing time. Eddie Howe has been tipped to continue building a squad capable of competing in the Premier League as well as in Europe for the upcoming seasons.

Man Utd are exploring their options and could make a formal move to sign Sesko this summer. The highly-rated striker has impressed in Austria since moving to RB Salzburg from Domzale at age 16.

Sesko has scored 27 goals and provided 10 assists in 74 matches for Salzburg in all competitions. This season, the striker has 16 goals and three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for his club.

He is expected to join Salzburg’s sister club RB Leipzig at the end of the season in a deal worth £21m (€24m) which was agreed in 2022 between the two clubs. However, Man Utd are interested and Leipzig could make a quick profit if they decide to cash-in this summer.

