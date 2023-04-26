Liverpool eye move for £35m Kalvin Phillips

Liverpool are showing a keen interest in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the summer transfer window, as per Daily Star.

The Reds are looking to bolster their midfield this summer, and they are considering several options after being priced out of a move for Jude Bellingham.

The Merseyside giants have been linked with a host of midfielders in recent months, and it appears that Phillips is also on their radar.

Phillips joined City in a £50m deal from Leeds last summer, but he has struggled for regular games under Pep Guardiola.

The Daily Star claims that the 27-year-old is emerging as one of the main targets for Klopp. The England international is open to a move to Anfield in the summer, and he would cost around £35m.

Guardiola publicly criticized Phillips before Christmas and even banished him from training for being out of shape. The former Leeds star has become an outcast at City and the defensive midfielder is yet to start a single league game this season.

The newspaper adds that West Ham are also interested in signing Phillips but the Englishman would relish the chance to reboot his career at Anfield.

Do Liverpool need Phillips?

Phillips was a hero at Leeds but his move to the Etihad has been a nightmare. Marcelo Bielsa deserves a lot of praise for developing Phillips into a top-class midfielder. Phillips was outstanding for England during the Euros in 2020 and he has looked world-class when he is asked to sit deep ahead of the back line.

He is superb defensively and has got bundles of energy. Phillips is known for his wide range of passing and leadership skills. He acts as a safety belt for the defence and sometimes even drops back to form a five-man backline.

At City, Guardiola prefers Rodri in midfield. Phillips brings different qualities to the side, but Rodri is perfect under Guardiola. The system simply doesn’t bring out the best in Phillips and they could allow him to leave in the summer.

Phillips could be a smart signing for Liverpool – he would fit in nicely in Klopp’s system and would come at an affordable price. But there are other options in the market, and Klopp is likely to explore them before making his final call.