Liverpool face Newcastle competition for Perr Schuurs

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Liverpool face competition from Newcastle United to sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs this summer.

The Dutchman joined Torino from Ajax during last summer’s transfer window and he has been hugely impressive for them at the heart of the defence.

His performances have caught the eye of elite European clubs and Calciomercato report that he could head to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

The same source add that Liverpool and Newcastle are interested in signing the centre-back. The latter are considering him as they close in on Champions League qualification.

Talent

Schuurs has been a key player for Torino since his summer switch from Ajax. The 23-year-old has completed 88% of his passes this season with nearly 2 tackles won.

The Netherlands ace has also won more than 4 duels per appearance and he could look for a bigger challenge away from Turin when the transfer window reopens.

It has already been reported that Liverpool are prepared to pay £44 million for him but they face huge competition in the form of Newcastle ahead of the summer.

In a normal situation, Liverpool would be clear favourites to sign the defender but the scenario has somewhat changed with their struggles in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool are presently 7th in the table with a 9-point deficit to the top four. On the contrary, Newcastle are flying high in third and could secure a Champions League berth.

This could make a big difference in the transfer pursuit. Newcastle may feel they could have the upper hand over Liverpool if they beat them to a top-four finish this season.

Schuurs would be a quality signing for either side. Liverpool may want more competition in the squad with the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip failing to impress lately.

For Newcastle, Schuurs could be seen as a strong competitor to Fabian Schar for a starting role. He could partner compatriot Sven Botman in their defence in future.