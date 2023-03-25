Liverpool lead race to sign Man Utd target Per Schuurs

Liverpool are reportedly the front-runner to sign Manchester United target and Torino defender Per Schuurs in the summer, as per the Italian outlet Tuttosport.

Having endured a disappointing campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that Jurgen Klopp is looking to revamp his squad in order to challenge on all fronts once again next season.

The Reds are reportedly looking to overhaul their ageing midfield but it has also been suggested that the Merseyside club are keen on adding reinforcements to their backline. Liverpool are planning to sign a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk – who has been the mainstay of their success over the last few years but has been struggling to perform at his best this term.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have struggled for consistent form, while Ibrahima Konate’s injury issues have forced the Reds to explore options in the market to bolster the centre-back position for next season and it appears they have earmarked Schuurs as a serious target.

According to the report by Tottosport (via Spot Witness), Liverpool have been eyeing a move for the Torino man for the last few years but they never made a concrete approach to purchase him. But, things could be different this time around and are set to step up their efforts to secure Schuurs’ service this summer.

Battle

The report further claims that the Anfield club are currently ‘at the forefront’ to sign the Dutchman – who still has more than three years left on his current contract, having joined Ivan Juric’s side at the beginning of this term – and are ready to spend around £44m to get this deal done.

However, the report claims that securing the Torino man’s signature won’t be easy for the Merseyside club as arch-rivals Manchester United are also keen on luring the highly talented defender away from the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the summer.

Man Utd are also looking to strengthen their centre-back position for next season and have been linked with several options ahead of the summer window with Schuurs now emerging as a new serious target.

The defender worked under Erik Ten Hag at Ajax before they parted ways last summer. So, the Dutch boss could be a key factor in this deal to persuade the centre-back to move to Old Trafford and trump Liverpool if they decide to formalise their interest over the coming months.

The 23-year-old has been enjoying a promising campaign in the Serie A this season. Schuurs, who is standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, comfortable in playing out from the back, is good in the air and is also excellent at defending. So, he would be a very good signing for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club can manage to get this deal done at the end of this season.