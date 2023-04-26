[Teams] Man City vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City take on Premier League leaders Arsenal in a top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta has been dealt a major blow with the news that William Saliba misses out once again due to an ongoing back injury. Rob Holding keeps his place alongside Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal’s backline.

Aaron Ramsdale keeps his place in goal despite his error during the 3-3 draw with Southampton last time out. Ben White remains at right-back while Oleksandr Zinchenko faces his former side. Thomas Partey anchors the Arsenal midfield while Granit Xhaka returns after missing the Southampton game due to illness.

Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once again while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will pose the goal threats from the wings. Gabriel Jesus starts up front against his former side so Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah are among the subs.

Pep Guardiola has made some changes from the side that beat Sheffield United in the FA Cup last weekend. Ederson returns in goal while John Stones and Ruben Dias are recalled to the defence. Kyle Walker starts with Nathan Ake ruled out.

Rodri is also back in the Man City line-up after being rested on Saturday while Kevin De Bruyne also starts for the hosts. Ilkay Gundogan captains City while Bernardo Silva starts in attack.

Erling Haaland will be looking to continue his sensational form in front of goal as he leads the line up front. Jack Grealish also starts so Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez are on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah.