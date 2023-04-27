Fabrizio Romano shares update on Liverpool pursuit of Kalvin Phillips

Liverpool have been linked with a move with Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this week, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that he is not aware of anything concrete about the midfielder.

The Reds are looking to bolster their midfield options in the summer transfer window, and they are checking on several options after missing out on long-term target Jude Bellingham.

The Daily Star reported this week that Phillips is emerging as one of the main targets for Liverpool and what should encourage the club is that the 27-year-old is keen on moving to Anfield.

Phillips has struggled for regular games at City since joining them last summer from Leeds United for a fee of £50m. He is yet to start a Premier League game under Pep Guardiola, and The Daily Star claims that the England midfielder – who would be available for £35m – would relish the chance to reboot his career at Anfield.

However, Romano has down played those reports after saying that he doesn’t have any concrete information about it, but he is certain that the Reds will sign “many midfielders” this summer.

“Despite links with Kalvin Phillips, I don’t have anything on this one honestly at this stage. We said many times Liverpool want midfielders and will go for many midfielders, but at the moment I’m not aware of anything concrete on Phillips,” wrote Romano for Caughtoffside.

Unlikely

Phillips is a top-class midfielder but he is not an ideal fit in Pep Guardiola’s system. The move has turned into a nightmare for him, and chances are high that he could be sold in the summer.

A move to Anfield will appeal to him, but will City at all be willing to do business with Liverpool considering they the Reds have been their direct rivals in recent years?

Phillips is good at tackling and distribution, and he can be a utility player under Jurgen Klopp. The likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to depart and Phillips could be a solid addition in midfield.

Liverpool need more than one midfielder in the summer, and a potential move for Phillips cannot be ruled out. However, Klopp has Fabinho and Stefan Bajcetic as two reliable defensive midfielders, and it looks unlikely he would take a serious interest in signing Phillips. The money could be used elsewhere.