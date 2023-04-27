Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag raves about Harry Kane

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hailed Harry Kane as a “great player” ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur tonight.

It is a crucial game for both teams, especially for Spurs who will be looking to make a strong statement following their humiliating 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to United this summer, with The Telegraph claiming this week that the Red Devils plan to bid for the 29-year-old with “due diligence” already underway.

However, it won’t be easy for Man Utd to prise him away despite the fact Kane will have just 12 months remaining on his contract after the end of the season. Daniel Levy is expected to demand at least £100 million from English clubs, as per The Telegraph, but nevertheless, United could make a concrete effort to sign him.

The Dutchman says that the England international is a “clever” player who can have a big impact on tonight’s game. Kane has been in imperious form this season, as he has netted 24 goals in the Premier League already.

Ten Hag said, as quoted by The Athletic:

“First of all, the number of goals, and also his key actions to come to a goal, final passes as well. He is just a great player with a great personality as well. “It’s quite clear, his impact on the game from Spurs. We have a plan for that, and in the home game, we did very well so tomorrow we need a very good plan as well. “You have to defend as a team, he’s a clever player, don’t allow him to come into the situations, he can have a big impact on the game.”

Massive game

This is a massive game for both teams as we enter into the business end of the season. United are six points above Spurs having played two games more but the north London club can reduce the gap to three points tonight with a win at home.

Both Man United and Newcastle are in a strong position to finish in the top four this season, but they can’t underestimate the challenge from Liverpool who have picked up three wins in a row.

It appears a very generic comment on Kane from the United boss but we can clearly see his admiration for the player. United currently have Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst as their centre-forward options, and Ten Hag desperately wants to land a world-class striker who can take the club to the next level.

United are also looking at other options with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen also reportedly on their wishlist.

A victory for Man United will surely put an end to Tottenham’s slim hopes of finishing in the top four, but the race could become very interesting if Spurs manage to pick up all three points tonight.