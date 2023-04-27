Man Utd contemplating summer swoop for Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a summer swoop for Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

Erik ten Hag has recently made it clear that his team need more firepower to challenge on all fronts next season and it has been reported that the United boss is prioritising reinforcing the attack at the end of this season.

Man Utd have already been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen being mentioned as their primary targets. But, Sesko is reportedly on the Red Devils’ radar as well.

The forward is set to join Salzburg’s sister club RB Leipzig at the end of this season in a £20m deal. So, it would be complicated for United to lure Sesko to Old Trafford this summer.

Nevertheless, writing on GiveMeSport, Jones has claimed that Man Utd could make a swoop to sign Sesko during the off-season and Leipzig may accept a £40m fee to sell their new signing right away.

Sesko to United

However, the journalist says that Man Utd are set to face tough competition from Newcastle United in getting any potential deal done for Sesko as the Magpies have also registered their interest in signing the highly talented forward. But, Jones states that United are ahead of Newcastle in acquiring Sesko’s services this summer.

The Slovenian has burst onto the scene in recent times after displaying impressive performances for Salzburg this season, scoring 14 goals and notching up two assists in 26 league appearances.

The 19-year-old, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a centre-forward. He is quick, strong, good in the air, has the technical ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and also possesses the poacher instinct.

Sesko is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class striker going forward. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition with the view of the long-term future for Man Utd if they manage to secure his signature this summer.

However, Sesko is still very young and needs time to develop his career so, he wouldn’t be an ideal option to help United achieve their lofty ambitions next season. Therefore, Man Utd would be better off signing Kane or Osimhen this summer to strengthen their front line.