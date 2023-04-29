Manchester United have Goncalo Inacio on transfer agenda

According to Record (via SportWitness), Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio.

The Portuguese star has been a key player for the Primeira Liga outfit this season. He has already made 47 appearances in all competitions, registering 3 goals and 3 assists.

It is now reported by Record that the centre-back is ‘on the list’ of Man United ahead of the summer.

Sporting need to raise funds if they miss out on the Champions League and it is claimed that Inacio could be sold for his current buy-out clause of around £40 million.

Talent

Inacio has developed into one of the most sought-after centre-backs in Portuguese football. The 21-year-old is a ball-playing defender who has impressed with his concentration.

United have been linked with him on several occasions over the past few months and they could now enter talks to land his signature before their European rivals enter the race.

Inacio would be a fine acquisition for the Red Devils this summer. He may not be a regular starter for them, considering Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the first-choice picks.

However, he could provide back-up off the bench or where there is need for rotation. Considering he is a left-footed centre-back, he could be signed as a deputy for Martinez in the squad.

United have Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof to provide cover for Varane in the right centre-back role but they currently lack another left-footed defender in the squad other than Martinez.

Luke Shaw has been deputising for Martinez at different stages of the season but the England star is a left-back by trade and manager Erik ten Hag may prefer to play him in his best position.

Hence, a transfer for Inacio is not out of the question and it remains to be seen whether United part ways with either Maguire or Lindelof to recoup funds to land the Portuguese youngster.