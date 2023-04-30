Chelsea more likely to sign Romeo Lavia ahead of Man City

According to TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Chelsea are better placed than Manchester City to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

The Belgian youngster joined the Saints from Man City during last summer’s transfer window and he has been one of their best performers throughout the campaign.

Speaking to Givemesport, Crook believes Chelsea are more likely to sign Lavia over Man City, who can’t activate their £40 million buy-back clause until the summer of 2024.

He said: “The only way he goes back to City is if they say to him we’re buying you next summer. That means doing a year in the Championship, which I don’t think he would want to do, so I think Chelsea are more likely.”

Potential

Chelsea added Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos to their midfield during the January transfer window but the latter could not secure a work permit to play for them.

Santos is set to participate for Brazil at the Under-20 World Cup next month and it is expected that he will be granted his US working visa following the tournament.

Hence, the young starlet should be registered by Chelsea for the 2023/24 season but they are still looking to add another emerging midfielder to their squad this summer.

Lavia would be a fantastic addition for them, considering his impressive individual displays this campaign.

The 19-year-old has won a stunning 2 tackles and 5 duels per game this season. He has also completed 86 per cent of his passes and does not get dispossessed often.

There are no surprises that Chelsea are aiming to land him. Southampton may have the chance to sell Lavia back to City for £40 million at the end of next season.

However, the South Coast outfit could be tempted to cash in on Lavia this summer for a higher figure. As per reports, the Saints could demand around £50 million.

Chelsea should fancy their prospects of landing the Belgian. They have the finances to compete with any club, having already spent £600 million under their new owners.