Man Utd interested in James Maddison

Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League table on points but eighth for goals (49), so Erik Ten Hag could do with adding more creativity to his squad so they can challenge on all fronts next season.

The Red Devils have Bruno Fernandes who has contributed 13 goals in 31 league games while Christian Eriksen has had a hand in eight goals from 23 top-flight outings, but John Percy of the Telegraph says James Maddison is on United’s radar.

Maddison has uncertain future at Leicester

The 26-year-old joined Leicester City from Norwich City in 2018 and has gone on to make 198 appearances in all competitions, scoring 54 goals with 39 assists. Maddison could be on his way out of the King Power Stadium this summer, however, as Leicester are at risk of relegation.

The Foxes are battling for their lives at the wrong end of the table, so Maddison could be one of many players on his way out. Percy says Leicester are in financial difficulty and may have to cash in on their valuable assets. Maddison is also in the last year of his deal, so City might want to make a profit rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2024.

Maddison has made no secret of his desire to play at the highest level in the biggest competitions, so he might need to leave Leicester to realise his career dream. Man United would like to bring him to Old Trafford, but Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been linked with the England international too.

Maddison, who boasts nine goals and seven assists from 25 league games this season, would cost up to £60m, as per the Telegraph, so he won’t come cheap despite the situation at Leicester. But Man Utd do need a player than can score and assist an equal amount to take the burden off Fernandes and Eriksen.

And with Marcel Sabitzer likely to return to his parent club while Donny van de Beek is expected to be moved on, there will be a midfield void to fill at United. Maddison will have options though, so he might want to weigh up which club could give him the most playing time next season before making a decision on his future.