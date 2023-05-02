Man Utd ‘pushing’ hard to sign Frankfurt star Kolo Muani

Manchester United have reportedly been showing a concrete interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani this summer, as per the German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

It is an open secret that the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their forward line during the off-season. They have already been linked with numerous options in recent weeks with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen mentioned as their primary targets but Kolo Muani is also reportedly on their radar.

Writing on Twitter, Plettenberg has reported that Kolo Muani’s representatives are exploring the market to help his client in taking the next step in his career this summer and Man Utd have been ‘pushing the most’ to sign the forward.

The report further claims that although United have been looking to lure the Frenchman to Old Trafford at the end of this season, nothing has been advanced yet regarding this deal but, things could change over the coming weeks.

However, Plettenberg states that purchasing Kolo Muani won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the 24-year-old in the summer.

Kolo Muani to Man Utd

Plettenberg wrote:

“News Kolo Muani: Understand Man Utd is the club who is pushing the most at this stage! More than FCBayern! Player has not taken any decision yet. No verbal agreement with any club. His management is sounding out the market. It’s up to Bayern now in order to make the next step after talks between Tuchel & the bosses.”

Having joined the club last summer, Kolo Muani still has more than four years left in his current contract. So, Frankfurt are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in and they reportedly want a fee of around £88m to sell. So, United would need to break the bank to secure Kolo Muani’s signature during the off-season.

The Frenchman has been enjoying a stellar campaign this term, scoring 16 goals and registering 10 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

So, it is not a surprise to see that the 24-year-old has been attracting interest from big European clubs such as Man Utd and Bayern Munich ahead of the summer window.

Kolo Muani is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class striker going forward. So, he would be a solid acquisition if Man Utd decide to purchase him at the end of this season.