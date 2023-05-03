Man Utd & Chelsea have to pay £44m to sign Andre Onana

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United and Chelsea have to pay £44 million to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

Onana signed for the Serie A giants on a free transfer from Ajax last summer. He has proved to be a tremendous signing for them with 16 clean sheets from just 35 appearances.

Despite his success, Inter are ready to cash in on him for a huge profit and speaking to Sky Italia (via Inter1908), Di Marzio has said that Man United and Chelsea like Onana.

The well respected journalist added that it would take more than £44 million to prise him away from Inter.

He said: “We have to give credit to Inter Milan, who brought in Onana for free. I understand that Manchester United and Chelsea like him, juts as I can confirm the club rejected the idea of Kepa being included in an exchange. “Above all, I believe the amounts I’ve seen are not enough. Inter would only sacrifice Onana for amounts above €50m, from €50m upwards. A sort of message to suitors. €40m is not enough.”

Top-class

Onana has built his reputation as a ball-playing goalkeeper over the years. The Cameroonian star also possesses strong reflexes and likes to operate as a sweeper-keeper when required.

If he were to leave Inter, a move to the Premier League could be a lucrative choice. He currently earns £67,000 per week and could easily double or treble his wages this summer.

Man United are mentioned as one of the candidates to sign him but a transfer could depend on David de Gea’s future. The club are currently in contract talks with the Spaniard.

They supposedly want him to accept a huge pay-cut on his £375,000 per week wages. If the 32-year-old refuses to agree to reduced terms, he could leave when his deal expires on June 30.

If De Gea ends up staying, Onana may not join the Mancunian giants and could prefer a move to Chelsea instead where he could have the number one position for himself.

Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga have been inconsistent in goal this campaign and Onana could cement his place as their first-choice shot-stopper for next season and beyond.