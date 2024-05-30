Chelsea linked with a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Victor Osimhen

La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Chelsea and Napoli could be in talks over a swap deal between Romelu Lukaku and Victor Osimhen in the transfer window.

Antonio Conte is expected to take over the Napoli coaching role and would like Lukaku’s arrival in the midst of Osimhen’s longstanding desire to move to the Premier League.

Lukaku spent this season on loan at AS Roma and is no longer a part of the Blues’ long-term plans. They are ready to sell him for £38 million this summer, as per Goal.

Gazzetta’s report adds that Lukaku could be used as a ‘bargaining chip’ by Chelsea in a bid to get their hands on Victor Osimhen, who has a release clause of £110 million.

Though they were initially priced out of Osimhen’s deal due to his exorbitant price, the possibility of including Lukaku in the deal means Chelsea may need to fork out only £72 million in cash.

A win-win situation for Chelsea and Napoli

Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku share a great relationship having worked together at Inter Milan in the past. The Belgian has a record of excelling under the former Italy manager’s tactical system.

He is not in Chelsea’s plans for the longer term and they can use him to get their prime target, Victor Osimhen, for a much lower price than initially anticipated.

Osimhen has harboured hopes about a move to England and is likely to leave the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer. And he could be the answer to Chelsea’s problems in front of goal.

In offence, the Blues have lacked a cutting edge due to the absence of a lethal striker. Osimhen would be an upgrade over Nicolas Jackson and could alleviate the goal-scoring pressure off Cole Palmer.

The Nigerian international would also provide Chelsea with good playmaking on the offensive transitions and an aerial threat in the box, something which they have lacked since Diego Costa was at the club.

The west Londoners may still require some sales before spending north of £70 million, but Osimhen’s reduced price tag due to Napoli’s interest in Lukaku might make them favourites for the Serie A striker.