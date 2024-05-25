Victor Osimhen ‘holding out’ for a move to Arsenal over Chelsea

Express (via Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli) has reported that Victor Osimhen is ‘holding out’ for a move to Arsenal amid interest from Chelsea should he depart Napoli during the summer transfer window.

Osimhen has been a standout performer for the Serie A giants in recent years and with a price tag worth £110 million [as per the source], there are only a select group of clubs who can afford to sign him.

The Saudi Pro League is also a destination that would compel Osimhen to ‘consider a move’ to, if no Premier League club is able to meet his employer’s evaluation worth a staggering £110 million.

The Express claims that Osimhen is holding out for a move to Arsenal despite strong interest from Chelsea. However, even Chelsea and Arsenal ‘could be priced out’ of a move for the Nigerian given the figures involved.

While the Blues need to sell players before making new additions, Arsenal are unlikely to spend as much money on one player with several other acquisitions also on the cards.

Arsenal has become a more attractive destination than Chelsea

The Emirates Stadium has earned itself a reputation of being a very attractive destination since Mikel Arteta took over the Arsenal helm and it is not hard to understand why Osimhen would prefer a transfer to north London as opposed to Chelsea.

The Blues have been in troubled waters for much of the last two years as Todd Boehly sets out to appoint his fourth manager to replace the departed Mauricio Pochettino.

Moreover, Arsenal are Champions League participants as well which turns out to be a crucial deciding factor for most players.

However, the Gunners may not be ready to meet Napoli’s price tag for Osimhen as they already have a couple of cheaper options in the pipeline.

Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with Arsenal for just £40 million, while RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is also a target in the £50 million range.

They are also on the lookout for a left-back and Ajax Amsterdam’s Jorrel Hato’s signing is looking imminent at this point in time, which means Arsenal will not overspend on just one position.