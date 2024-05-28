Man Utd identify Colwill as Branthwaite alternative



According to Daily Star, Manchester United consider Chelsea defender Levi Colwill as an alternative to Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to make changes in the central defensive department ahead of next season. Raphael Varane will be leaving the club when his contract concludes next month. There could be another exit with Jonny Evans approaching the end of his deal.

Daily Star claim that Branthwaite is the main target for Man United, but co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will not be held to ransom in the pursuit. Everton value the 21-year-old at £80 million, but United have no desire to pay more than £60 million for his services.

If the Toffees don’t change their transfer stance, United could pursue alternative targets this summer. Daily Star report that Chelsea graduate Colwill is one of the names on their radar alongside Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Juventus’ Gleison Bremer.

Surprise deal

Colwill was linked with an exit from Chelsea last summer, but he ended up signing a new six-year contract. The 21-year-old was an undisputed starter in the first half of last season where he played in central defence or left-back. However, his playing time reduced in the second half of the campaign due to injuries and competition for places.

The £43 million-rated star was sidelined with hamstring and toe injuries while he found himself on the bench in the final month of the season. Despite this, he continues to be highly-rated within the Chelsea ranks and it won’t be easy for United to convince them into sanctioning his departure during the summer transfer window.

The one thing in United’s favour could be Chelsea’s need for funds before the financial year ends on June 30. Club graduates such as Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah have been fancied to leave as they would secure pure profit. It won’t surprise us if United look to capitalise on the situation just as they did with Mason Mount last year.

Colwill would be a fantastic acquisition for United. He is strong when it comes to tackles, winning aerial challenges and clearing his lines. He is also gifted with good recovery pace and has the ability to play in multiple defensive positions.