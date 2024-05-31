Liverpool indicate interest in signing Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill

Liverpool are showing a keen interest in signing Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill this summer, according to Daily Mail reporter, Kieran Gil.

The 21-year-old has had a mixed season at Stamford Bridge that was marred by injuries, but the defender has proved to be an indispensable figure at the Blues backline when fit. The Cobham academy graduate featured in 32 matches across all competitions and also played a key role in Chelsea reaching the Carabao Cup final last season.

Gil reports that Liverpool’s new head coach, Arne Slot, is targeting a left-footed centre-back who can offer versatility to his team, and Colwill – who can also play as a left-back – is liked by the Reds.

However, the report adds that Chelsea are keen on keeping the one-cap England International this summer amid interest from the Merseyside club.

Colwill signed a six-year contract extension last summer that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2029 with an option of an extra year. The Blues will be reluctant to sell unless Liverpool put forward a bumpy financial package for the defender – who is valued at £42m by Transfermarkt.

Versatile centre-back

Liverpool have had a swift administrative revamp, that has seen former sporting director, Michael Edwards return to the club as CEO, alongside Richard Hughes, who joined from Bournemouth as sporting director.

They wasted no time in selecting their new head coach after Jürgen Klopp announced his departure, with the Reds going for two-time Eredivisie Manager of the Year, Slot.

Now, plans are already in place to recoup quality players to reinforce their squad and one of their transfer targets is Colwill.

The left-footed defender suits Slot’s preference for versatile centre-backs who can comfortably invert into left-back or drift into midfield to stop transitions from opponents. These qualities were exhibited during Colwill’s loan stint at Brighton and Hove Albion where he became an integral core of Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive side that finished sixth in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

However, with a long contract at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea’s reluctance to let their prized asset leave, it appears Liverpool would need to put forward a lucrative proposal to tempt their rivals into a deal.