[Teams] Arsenal vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal welcome struggling Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium tonight knowing they need nothing less than a win to keep themselves in the title hunt.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side that lost to Manchester City last week. Jacub Kiwior is handed his full Premier League debut as he replaces Rob Holding alongside Gabriel in the middle of defence.

Aaron Ramsdale continues in goal for Arsenal while Oleksandr Zinchenko keeps his place ahead of Kieran Tierney at left-back. Ben White keeps his place at right-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Jorginho is handed a recall to start in midfield with Thomas Partey the man to make way following some disappointing performances of late. Granit Xhaka keeps his place in the middle of the park while Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal once again.

Arteta has made one change in attack with Leandro Trossard handed a recall. Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right flank while Gabriel Jesus leads the line up front so it’s Gabriel Martinelli who drops out.

As for Chelsea, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts against his former side while Noni Madueke also gets a recall by Frank Lampard in attack. Kepa keeps his place in goal while Cesar Azpilicueta starts in defence alongside Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell.

N’Golo Kante anchors the midfield along with Enzo Fernandez while Mateo Kovacic also gets a start. That means Connor Gallagher is on the bench. Raheem Sterling starts in attack so the likes of Joao Felix, Kai Havertz and Mudryk are named among the Chelsea substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Turner, Holding, Tierney, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Chelsea

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic, Madueke, Aubameyang, Sterling

Subs: Mendy, Badiashile, Felix, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Mudryk, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz