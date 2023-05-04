Chelsea put Andre Onana in the front row for summer transfer

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Chelsea have put Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana in the ‘front row’ for a summer transfer.

The London giants currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy as their regular shot-stoppers but both have struggled at different phases of the campaign.

Chelsea are eyeing an upgrade in the transfer window this summer and Gazzetta dello Sport report that they have Onana in the front row for a transfer to the club.

The outlet add that the Blues are willing to include Trevoh Chalobah or Ruben Loftus-Cheek as part of a player-plus-cash deal but Inter prefer a straight-money move.

The Serie A giants are looking for £31 million to part ways with the Cameroonian keeper.

Must buy

Chelsea have had a horrendous league campaign despite spending over £600 million on players.

The London heavyweights have splashed the cash on talented young players but they still have room for improvement when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

They are lacking a genuine goalscoring number nine in the squad and that could be one of the top priorities for the next manager.

Meanwhile, a new shot-stopper should be another prime target for the Blues ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Onana would be a perfect signing for Chelsea, considering his mobility, excellent reflexes and strong ball-playing skills.

The 27-year-old is just in the peak of his career as a goalkeeper and could be Chelsea’s long-term solution between the sticks.

Hence, he is a must-buy for Chelsea in the next transfer window. At £31 million, he would be a huge bargain signing for them.

Chelsea are currently at risk of breaking Financial Fair Play limits but they have several players that they could offload.

Many of them are still in the prime phases of their careers and Chelsea may focus on exits before spending big this summer.

Both Arrizabalaga and Mendy could be sold to recoup funds for the transfer of Onana.

Gabriel Slonina, who was signed from Chicago Fire recently, could become the back-up keeper next season.