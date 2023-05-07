Arsenal monitoring Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo

Arsenal are tracking Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defence, according to Evening Standard.

The newspaper claims that Dinamo are likely to demand around £18m for Sutalo and while Arsenal are showing an interest, as it stands, no formal talks have taken place yet over a potential deal.

The Gunners will be one of the most active clubs in the transfer window as they look to bolster their squad for next season. The North Londoners are likely to go trophyless this season as they lie second in the league table with 78 points, four points behind leaders Manchester City – who saw off Leeds United on Saturday.

Arsenal exited both domestic competitions at an early stage while they were also knocked out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage in a penalty shootout defeat by Sporting Lisbon at Emirates Stadium.

Arteta’s only hope of silverware this term is the Premier League and with just four matches left to play, they have to win the rest of their games and hope Man City slip up to stand any chance of winning the title.

Arsenal are in dire in need of squad depth and have identified Sutalo as a potential transfer target. William Saliba’s injury has affected the club and this has resulted in them dropping valuable points in the title race.

With Champions League football back at Emirates Stadium after six years, Arsenal will need a bigger squad in order to compete with the clubs in Europe as well as the top-flight – therefore the club will have to invest in the squad.

Upgrade backline

Arsenal have been linked with a move for several defenders to improve their backline including Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, however, Sutalo would be a cheaper option.

According to Evening Standard, Sutalo is expected to leave the club this summer following his impressive performances for Dinamo Zagreb, who sit at the summit of the Croatian Premier League with 71 points, 12 points above second-placed Hajduk Split.

It is believed that Arsenal are ready to back Arteta this transfer window and a move for a defender could be on the cards.

Sutalo, who made his international debut for Croatia last year and was in their 2022 FIFA World Cup squad, has racked up 32 appearances and scored three goals in all competitions this season.

Arsenal are keen on signing at least one midfielder this summer but a move for the 23-year-old would add more depth to their defence heading into next season as they look to compete for trophies.

