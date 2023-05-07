Chelsea seriously keen on signing Ivan Toney

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are seriously keen on signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

The London giants have had a poor Premier League season and they are currently on 42 points with only four more games remaining.

The lack of goalscoring threat has been their main concern and the hierarchy will want to address the issue in the next transfer window.

It is now reported by Phillips that Chelsea are seriously contemplating an approach for Toney, who has scored 21 goals this season.

Surprise

Chelsea have averaged just one goal per game in the Premier League this season. This constitutes the fifth worst scoring record.

Hence, there are no surprises that they are in the bottom end of the table and they need to find a solution this summer.

The club have spent loads of money since their takeover by Clearlake Capital Group but are yet to sign a marquee striker.

Toney has proved his worth in the Premier League with 20 goals this season but Chelsea signing him would be a surprise.

In a normal situation, Toney would be a good addition for any leading Premier League side but the scenario is now different.

The England international is facing investigation over breaching betting rules and could be set for a lengthy ban soon.

Chelsea could still make an approach to sign him this summer but it would be a big risk from their side to do so.

The Blues would not want to spend a huge chunk of their budget on Toney only for him to get suspended for a while.

Hence, the London giants are better off looking at alternative solutions in the transfer market.

If they are eyeing a striker with Premier League experience, Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa could be an option.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane could also be available but Spurs are unlikely to sell to a London rival.