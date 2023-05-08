Manchester United eye summer move for Marco Verratti

Manchester United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The online news portal claims the 30-year-old does not trust the club’s current project and has been dismayed by the criticism from the fans in recent days, so he is considering leaving France in the summer.

Man United have been linked with a move for several midfielders including Gabri Veiga, Frenkie de Jong, Matheus Nunes, and Alexis Mac Allister, however, Verratti has been identified as a potential transfer target.

The Italy midfielder has been regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world since moving to PSG from Pescara in 2012, where he made 78 appearances in all competitions, scored twice, and provided 11 assists in the process.

He has featured regularly in midfield for PSG under different managers and has racked up 412 appearances and made 72 goal contributions across all competitions.

Verratti has helped the club clinch several Ligue 1 titles, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, Trophée des Champions as well as finishing as UEFA Champions League runner-up.

This season, he has been ever-present for Christophe Galtier’s side who are closing in on winning the Ligue 1 following a 3-1 away win at Troyes on Sunday. Verratti has featured in 34 games and registered one assist in all competitions for PSG.

Competition

According to Fichajes, Man Utd has now eyeing a move but will face stiff competition for Verratti’s signature from several clubs including fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A giants Juventus.

Both teams have shown their interest in signing the Italian in the summer as they look to bolster their squads for next season. Spurs are in the market for a manager but signing a midfielder could also be on the cards.

Juventus, on the other hand, are looking to overhaul their squad with several players tipped to leave – therefore the Turin club will be to looking augment their team as they eye a return to the Champions League.

It is believed that Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag sees Verratti as an ideal partner for Casemiro – who joined the Red Devils last summer and has impressed during his debut year for the club.

Ten Hag is gradually building a formidable squad in order to compete with the big clubs in the Premier League as well as in Europe and has seemingly set his sights on bringing Verratti to Old Trafford.

Verratti, who is valued at £44m by Transfermarkt could be an excellent signing for Man Utd if they could complete a deal for him.

Read more: Report: Man Utd ready to activate £53m release clause to sign 26-year-old