Man Utd ready to activate Kim Min-jae’s release clause

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are prepared to activate the release clause in the contract of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae this summer.

The South Korean star joined the Italian giants from Fenerbahce last summer and he has been superb for them in central defence, keeping 31 clean sheets thus far.

Corriere dello Sport now reveal that United are interested in signing him and they are ready to trigger the release clause in his contract when the transfer window reopens.

As per the Italian outlet, Min-jae can be signed for £53 million during the first 15 days of July.

Top-class

United are contemplating the sale of Harry Maguire this summer and they could replace him with Min-jae, who has been in extraordinary form in Serie A.

The 26-year-old has completed 91% of his passes in the Italian top-flight this season. He has won 1.5 tackles per appearance while making nearly four clearances.

There are no surprises that United are hot on the trail of him. Min-jae has yet to give the green light to a transfer but he could be tempted by a Premier League move.

If United qualify for the Champions League, they should be a lucrative destination for the South Korean, considering they would offer him a significant hike in his wages.

In the current campaign, Raphael Varane has been the regular right-sided centre-back but the World Cup winner has also been injury prone and has missed some key games.

This has proved costly for United at different stages of the season. Victor Lindelof and Maguire have fared decently as deputies but the club require a potential upgrade.

Min-jae would offer exactly that for United. The ex-Fenerbahce man has a strong physical presence and has the ability to control games with his superb passing attributes.

For a price tag of £53 million, he would be a bargain purchase for United. They could recover part of the fee by sanctioning the sale of Maguire to one of his suitors.