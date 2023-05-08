Gary Lineker raves about Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Gary Lineker has showered praise on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after the Gunners earned a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners closed the gap on Manchester City at the top to just one point, although they have played a game more.

After City won 2-1 against Leeds United on Saturday, the pressure was back on Arsenal to deliver against Newcastle United – who won eight out of their last nine games prior to this fixture.

However, Arsenal appeared to have picked up the momentum at the right time and produced a superb display, with inspirational captain Martin Odegaard scoring the opening goal. Fabian Schar turned Gabriel Martinelli’s cross into his own net in the 71st minute as the Gunners sealed precious three points.

For the Magpies, Jacob Murphy came close to scoring and hit the post while a penalty award was overturned by VAR. Nick Pope was outstanding for the home side and made some crucial saves during the game to deny Martinelli, Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka.

Thrilling title race

Lineker says Arteta has done a “brilliant” job and adds that Arsenal “probably” will come second-best in the title race. However, he predicts the Gunners to win titles in the near future.

“Arsenal will probably come up a little short, but they’ve made serious progress in the last couple of years. Arteta has done a brilliant job and this team will be winning trophies in the not too distant future,” wrote Lineker.

Arsenal will probably come up a little short, but they’ve made serious progress in the last couple of years. Arteta has done a brilliant job and this team will be winning trophies in the not too distant future. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 7, 2023

It seems like the Gunners are going to take the race to the wire, and they are not giving up. At the moment, all they can do is keep the pressure on City by winning their respective games.

Pep Guardiola’s side probably won’t crumble under pressure because they have the required experience and quality to handle such situations, having won the title four times in the last five seasons.

City will face the likes of Everton, Chelsea, Brighton, and Brentford in their next four games. Brighton can pose a strong challenge at the Amex Stadium while Brentford are a formidable side at home. Everton are battling for survival so they are expected to put up a massive fight at Goodison Park, so City can drop points.

Arsenal look like they are ready to take advantage should the defending champions slip-up.