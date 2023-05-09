Arsenal could table bid for Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal are looking to sign a new right-back in the summer transfer window, and they want Real Valladolid star Ivan Fresneda, according to Football Insider.

Mikel Arteta plans to mix up his Arsenal defence and the Spaniard is keen on the 18-year-old who is also being tracked by Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.

Pete O’Rourke claims that Dortmund are leading the race at the moment and are working on a £20 million deal for Fresneda. However, the Gunners are also big admirers, and they could make a bid to match the £20m asking price.

Arsenal, however, have back-up plans in place. Football Insider says that if they miss out on Fresneda, they are likely to move for Ajax prospect Devyne Resnch.

He is an exciting young attacking right-back and has become part of the Ajax squad. The 20-year-old could also be a cheaper alternative at right-back if they fail to land the La Liga defender.

It won’t be easy to land the youngster, as Brighton are also keeping tabs on Rensch. However, the Gunners can lure the Netherlands international to the Emirates by offering him Champions League football, which gives them a big advantage in the race.

Summer window

Arsenal did concede a lot of goals this season, and Arteta should look to bolster the defence next summer. Ben White has been used as a right-back but he is a natural centre-back, and Arsenal should use him in that role next season.

White has shone at right-back, but adding a quality young full-back will give Arteta more options. So, even if White keeps on playing at right-back, he can occasionally switch to centre-back if there’s a solid back-up option.

Arsenal are likely to invest heavily in signing a new midfielder this summer with West Ham skipper Declan Rice being strongly linked with a move. Additionally, they also need a quality forward and possibly another central defender, so Arteta may not want to spend too much on another full-back.

The Gunners closed the gap with Manchester City at the top to just one point after beating Newcastle 2-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday, although they have played a game more.