Tottenham tracking Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye ahead of the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their attacking options, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claims Spurs sent scouts to watch the Senegal international score his 15th goal of the season against Preston North End recently.

Tottenham are in the market to bolster their squad for next season and signing a forward could be a priority amid reports that Harry Kane could leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer.

The England hitman has racked up 46 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this term, scored 28 goals, and provided three assists in the process as the club continue their push to secure European football next season.

In the Premier League, Kane has bagged 26 goals in 35 games for Spurs – who lie sixth in the league table with 57 points and have only three matches left to play.

The 29-year-old has just over one year left on his current contract and has been linked with a move to Manchester United. Tottenham ideally want to keep him at least for the remainder of his contract. However, a big offer from United may tempt them to cash-in.

If that happens, then a replacement will be needed and the Daily Mail suggest that Ndiaye has emerged as a serious target following his impressive form for Sheffield United.

Potential world-class striker

The newspaper says the Blades rejected an offer from Tottenham in January for Ndiaye but they could now renew their pursuit ahead of the summer window.

The 23-year-old represented Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping the African country reach the last 16 of the competition. He featured in three games for the defending Africa Cup of Nations champions and registered one assist in the process.

He has been ever-present for Sheffield United this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. Ndiaye played a key role for the Blades as they secured promotion to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham will face stiff competition for Ndiaye’s signature from Everton however, their relegation-threatened situation means they could well be out of the running in the summer, making Spurs favourites to complete a deal.

Ndiaye, who is valued at just £13m by Transfermarkt, has over 12 months left on his current contract with Sheffield United so Tottenham could agree a bargain deal if the newly-promoted side cash-in.

