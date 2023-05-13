Arsenal eyeing summer swoop for Leipzig star Simakan

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan ahead of a potential summer move, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old moved to the Red Bull Arena back in 2021 from Strasbourg in a £13m deal. After joining Die Roten Bullen, the Frenchman has established himself as one of the key first team members, helping his side in winning the DFB-Pokal last term and guiding Leipzig to the final of this competition this season.

Simakan’s promising performances in the German top-flight have started to attract the attention of top European clubs such as Arsenal ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by The Guardian reporter Ed Aarons, Arsenal are showing ‘strong interest’ in RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan and the Gunners could make a summer swoop for him.

Ed Aarons said:

“Understand that Arsenal are showing strong interest in RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan.”

Simakan to Arsenal

On the other hand, writing on Twitter, Romano has backed Aarons and said that Arsenal have been monitoring Simakan’s development ahead of a potential summer swoop and they sent scouts to watch him play several times.

The journalist also says that nothing has advanced yet regarding a deal to sign Simakan and he is one of the names on Arsenal’s radar to strengthen their backline this summer.

Romano wrote:

“Arsenal have sent their scouts to follow Mohamed Simakan multiple times, he’s appreciated. Nothing advanced or imminent at this stage but Simakan is one of the CBs monitored by Arsenal board.”

Following William Saliba’s injury absence, Arsenal’s defensive frailties have been exposed in recent times. So, they need a new right-footed centre-back to support the Frenchman next season.

Simakan, standing at 6ft 1in tall, could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal. The 23-year-old is a versatile defender – who is comfortable playing at centre-back as well as right-back.

He is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, good in defensive contributions and also reads the game extremely well. Simakan is valued at around £24.5m by Transfermarkt so he should be a relatively cost-effective option.

So, Simakan could be an ideal option to reinforce the Gunners’ backline this summer. But, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to formalise their interest in signing the Leipzig star if they opt to strengthen their defence at the end of this season.