Chelsea could gazump Liverpool to sign Alexis Mac Allister

Chelsea could hijack Liverpool’s attempts to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window, according to Daily Express.

Liverpool are said to be favourites for Mac Allister with widespread reports in recent weeks suggesting the Reds are in talks to sign the World Cup winner in a potential £53m deal.

However, Liverpool could be facing stiff competition as the Daily Express suggest that Chelsea are also in the race and the Blues’ good relationship with Brighton could see them hijack Liverpool’s potential deal.

The two clubs did business last summer when Chelsea bought Marc Cucurella from the Seagulls. In addition, Brighton are keen to keep hold of Levi Colwill following his successful loan spell from Chelsea.

Colwill joined the Seagulls on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea last summer and has gone on to make 20 appearances across all competitions for Roberto De Zerbi’s side as they chase a European spot for next season.

The 20-year-old is expected to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and assess his situation under Chelsea’s new incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea are well-stocked with defenders following the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Marc Cucurella last summer, however, the club are planning massive clearout in order to meet the Financial Fair Play regulations.

Swap deal

According to Daily Express, Chelsea could be willing to sell Colwill to Brighton in bid to help facilitate a move for Mac Allister, which could spell bad news for Liverpool in their pursuit of the South American.

Liverpool are in dire need of midfielders this summer with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner set to depart Anfield when their contracts expire.

The Reds have been linked with several midfielders but Mac Allister has emerged as a serious transfer target after they pulled out of the race to sign Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham due to the money involved.

Mac Allister’s contract with Brighton will expire in 2025, while the club has the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months but he is expected to leave when the season ends in few weeks time.

He has 12 goals and two assists in 37 games for Brighton in all competitions this season, and would be an excellent signing for Chelsea or Liverpool if either club could get a deal agreed.

