[Teams] Arsenal vs Brighton: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal will be looking to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table with a win over Brighton at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta is without Oleksandr Zinchenko as the Ukranian international is not deemed fit enough to start due to a knock that he picked up against Newcastle United last weekend. Kieran Tierney starts at left-back in his absence.

William Saliba is also still out as he’s set to miss the rest of the season with a troublesome back injury. Jacub Kiwior keeps his place alongside Gabriel in the middle of Arsenal’s defence so Rob Holding has to settle for a place on the bench today.

Ben White keeps his place at right-back in the continued absence of Takehiro Tomiyasu while Aaron Ramsdale starts once again between the sticks and he’ll be hoping to put-in another top display after a superb outing at St James’ Park.

Granit Xhaka starts once again for the Gunners in midfield while Martin Odegaard will be looking to continue his excellent recent form as he captains the North Londoners this afternoon.

Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right flank while Gabriel Martinelli also retains his place in Arsenal’s starting eleven with the Brazilian lining up on the left flank. Gabriel Jesus leads the line up front once again so Leandro Trossard is on the bench alongside Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah.

As for Brighton, Evan Ferguson returns up front so Danny Welbeck has to settle for a place on the bench against his former side.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Jorginho, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Turner, Holding, Walters, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah.

Brighton

Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Subs: Welbeck, Undav, Ayari, van Hecke, McGill, Buonanotte, Peupion, Offiah, Moran