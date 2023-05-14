Chelsea have strong interest in signing Victor Osimhen

According to Corriere dello Sport director Pasquale Salvione, Chelsea have a strong interest in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The 24-year-old has been in fantastic form for the Serie A giants this season. He has amassed 28 goals and 5 assists from just 35 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea are one of the clubs that are closely tracking him and speaking to Napoli Magazine, Salvione has confirmed that the Blues’ interest in signing him is strong.

He said: “For Osimhen, however, it is a situation to be carefully evaluated. The Nigerian is approaching his fourth season with Napoli with the looming contract deadline. I don’t think the club will want to continue with an expiring player. The situation will evolve either with a sale, with Chelsea strong on the forward, or with a contract renewal.”

Brilliant signing

Chelsea have had a poor Premier League season and they have accumulated only 43 points from 35 matches. Their main concern has been the lack of regular goals. They have netted only 36 times.

The hierarchy will want to find a solution in the next transfer window. Osimhen would be a perfect acquisition for them up front but the big question mark is whether Napoli are willing to sell him.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently ruled out the prospect of the marksman leaving the club but The Daily Mail have claimed that a fee of around £130 million could be accepted.

Chelsea’s current owners have already shown that they are prepared to spend big on talented stars but it is left to be seen whether Osimhen is tempted to join the club in the current state.

The London heavyweights won’t be playing any form of European football and this could benefit some of their European rivals including Manchester United, who are also interested in Osimhen.

Erik ten Hag’s team are currently in a solid position to finish in the top four of the Premier League and they could be a more lucrative destination for the Nigerian over a move to Stamford Bridge.