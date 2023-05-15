Chelsea make approach to sign Andre Onana

Chelsea could be looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window and they have earmarked Andre Onana as a potential option, according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino is all set to become the new manager of Chelsea, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Argentine will sign his contract this week. After that, he will sort out his transfer plans for the summer window.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues have already made contact to sign the 27-year-old goalkeeper from Inter Milan – who is likely to cost around £40m.

It has been suggested that Chelsea will be active in the goalkeeper market and both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga are facing uncertain futures.

Onana is likely to leave Inter at the end of the season, and he has no shortage of admirers. Jacobs says that while nothing is concrete or advanced at the moment, Chelsea still appear to be leading the race as they have already reached out to the Cameroon international.

“Chelsea have reached out already and spoken to Onana at Inter and there’s nothing necessarily concrete or advanced at this point because Pochettino would have to input to any kind of signing,” said Jacobs to Give Me Sport. “Particularly goalkeeper, as it’s perhaps the most intriguing signing for Chelsea in many ways, because they already have two strong challengers for the number one. But that’s without any clarity for Mendy and Kepa as to who actually would be the number one and a new manager is going to have to input into that as well.”

Good move from Chelsea?

This summer will be massive for Chelsea. In the previous windows, we have seen the new owners spend over £500m on new signings, but the results have not been satisfactory.

The Blues are set to undergo a massive rebuild under a new manager where they are likely to offload a host of players to balance their books. Signing a new goalkeeper is a priority for them, and Onana would be an excellent addition to the squad.

He is not only a good shot-stopper but his progressive play style with the ball at his feet is admirable. Unlike Kepa or Mendy, who are error-prone, Onana is very reliable at the back. If the defenders don’t make costly errors, one can expect Onana to keep clean sheets regularly.

There is also an element of risk with him. Unlike traditional British keepers, Onana rushes off his line to collect the ball, and he helps in building possession from the back.

There is high possibility that he could move to Stamford Bridge if Chelsea make an offer, and he would be a terrific signing for Pochettino.