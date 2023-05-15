Man Utd in battle with Chelsea over Kobel’s signature

Manchester United are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Chelsea over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel this summer, as per the Independent.

David de Gea’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season and it has been suggested that the Red Devils are edging closer towards agreeing on a new deal with the Spaniard.

However, it has been reported that Erik ten Hag is concerned about the 32-year-old’s lack of efficiency with the ball at his feet so the Dutch boss wants to sign a new goalkeeper, who would be comfortable playing out from the back.

Man Utd have been linked with a few options over the last few months with Diogo Costa, David Raya and Yann Sommer being among them, but Kobel is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by the Independent, Ten Hag wants to create competition for the goalkeeping position for next season so he wants to sign a new shot-stopper as well as offer De Gea a new deal.

The report further claims that Man Utd have earmarked Kobel as an ideal option to reinforce the goalkeeper position. So, they could make a concrete approach to sign the Switzerland international at the end of this season.

Battle

However, the Independent states that securing Kobel’s signature won’t be easy for United as Chelsea are also keen on signing the Dortmund star this summer.

It has been suggested that Chelsea are planning to overhaul their goalkeeper department for next season and are ready to cash-in on Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. So, if they opt to sell both Mendy and Kepa this summer then they would need to purchase a new goalkeeper and in that case, that could target a move for Kobel.

The Swiss – valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt – still has more than three years left in his current contract. So, Dortmund are in no rush to let their star man leave in the summer and Man Utd or Chelsea will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade BVB to sell.

After moving to Signal Iduna Park back in 2021, the 25-year-old has established himself as a key first-team member for Dortmund, playing a pivotal role in his side’s title charge this term.

He is comfortable playing out from the back, is an excellent shot-stopper, good in the air and also can play the sweeper-keeper role. So, Kobel would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club manage to get a deal done this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils or the Blues decide to formalise their interest in signing Kobel should they opt to sign a new shot-stopper at the end of this season.