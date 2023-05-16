Man United destined to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae

According to La Repubblica (via CalcioNapoli24), Manchester United are destined to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae in the summer transfer window.

The South Korean star has had a tremendous campaign with Napoli this season but he could be on the move due to a £52 million foreign release clause present in his contract.

The clause will be valid from July 1 to July 15 and La Repubblica claim United are ‘destined’ to secure his signature.

The same outlet add that the Serie A club are already looking into a replacement for the former Fenerbahce man.

Brilliant deal

Min-jae was signed by Napoli from Fenerbahce last summer and he has been tremendous. The 26-year-old has impressed with his distribution as well as his defensive skills.

The centre-back has also provided a strong physical and aerial presence in the box and it is unsurprising that United are pushing to land his signature as soon as possible.

The Red Devils currently have Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as their specialist central defenders in the first-team squad.

Luke Shaw has also excelled as a makeshift centre-back but manager Erik ten Hag will want to add better quality and competition.

Min-jae is probably the best option they could pursue in the next transfer window. It would be a big statement from them if they can persuade the defender to sign.

While United have given the indication to activate the release clause, the final choice of destination would rest on the player.

Min-jae has the power to resist a transfer if he is not convinced. Keeping this in mind, Champions League football could be a big factor in pushing through the deal.

If Min-jae were to make the switch to Old Trafford, we could see either Lindelof or Maguire looking for a way out as they could fall further down the pecking order.

Lindelof and Maguire were once considered as the main starters at United but no longer have the same luxury after the signings of Varane and Martinez in recent years.