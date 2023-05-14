Man Utd have to convince Kim Min-jae over summer move

According to Corriere dello Sport director Pasquale Salvione, Manchester United will have to convince Napoli defender Kim Min-jae over a summer move to Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has been superb in his debut Serie A season with Napoli but the Italian giants could be bracing for his departure during the summer transfer window.

He currently has a £52 million foreign release clause in his contract and speaking to Napoli Magazine, Salvione claims that the chances are high of United signing him.

However, he added that the will of the player could be a real decisive factor for the Premier League giants.

He said: “Kim’s clause gives a foreign club the possibility of being able to sign the Korean talent. If, as it seems, Manchester United’s interest is concrete, the chances of leaving are high. However, the negotiations are done in two, and the consent of the blue club is not taken for granted. Above all, the will of the player will have to be awaited, the real decisive factor in this sense.”

Possible

United have been good progress since Erik ten Hag took over the managerial hotseat last summer. The club are currently fourth in the league standings with three games left to play.

It is most likely that they will end up qualifying for the Champions League next season and this could be a huge factor in persuading the South Korean to move to Old Trafford.

However, United may also have to guarantee him with minutes. He would not want to make the switch from Naples to Manchester to sit on the bench for most of the campaign.

This season, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have been Ten Hag’s primary choices for the central defensive positions.

Kim will want to start ahead of one of them next season and it will be interesting to see whether Ten Hag will oblige to that.

Hence, there are a couple of stumbling blocks towards a transfer. United are leading the hunt but Manchester City and Liverpool could could also enter the race this summer.