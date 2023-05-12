Man United in advanced negotiations to sign Kim Min-jae

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United are in advanced negotiations with the entourage of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

Erik ten Hag’s side are planning to invest on a new central defender this summer and Corriere dello Sport claim that they are ready to bring Min-jae to Old Trafford.

As per the report, the centre-back is currently protected with a release clause between £44-52 million for overseas clubs which becomes active between July 1-15.

United are prepared to activate the clause and it is reported that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis can’t do anything to oppose the defender’s summer move.

Top-class

United currently have two quality central defenders in Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are the back-up options but neither have been consistent enough.

Ten Hag may want to add better competition at the heart of the defence ahead of next season and Min-jae would be a perfect fit with his strong defensive attributes.

The South Korean has enjoyed a superb debut campaign with Napoli where he has excelled with his distribution, tackling, aerial ability and strong physical presence in and around the box.

He would be a top-class signing for United and would keep Varane and Martinez on their toes. Min-jae also has the chance to become a regular starter with Varane’s injury woes over the years.

Min-jae is currently in the peak phase of his career at 26 and could be an excellent piece of investment for the next five seasons.

United may have kept 15 clean sheets in the Premier League season but their defensive record has still come for scrutiny, particularly when they have conceded early away from home.

Bringing a player of Min-jae’s calibre would improve their defensive resolve. United seem in pole position to sign him with talks already underway with his camp to finalise personal terms.